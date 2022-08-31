BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1.1%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and last traded at GBX 4,685 ($56.61). 93,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 66,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,635 ($56.01).

BH Macro Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,519.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,270.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,708.33.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

