BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,359 ($28.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a market cap of £119.42 billion and a PE ratio of 718.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,520.35.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

