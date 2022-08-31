BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.03. BigCommerce shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 150.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.