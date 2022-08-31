Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 3,607 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. 1,256,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.