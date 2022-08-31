Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 3,607 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. 1,256,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
