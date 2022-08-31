BillionHappiness Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.98 or 0.00166708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $149,101.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

