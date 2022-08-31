BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 783,300 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

BIMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 3,819,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.