BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,339.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,584 shares of company stock worth $360,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

BioAtla Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BioAtla by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioAtla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,709. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.60. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

