BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,339.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,584 shares of company stock worth $360,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,709. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.60. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
