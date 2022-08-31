Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $388,516.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,330,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 59,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,555. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $323.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

