Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.35. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 42,154 shares.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

