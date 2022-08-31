Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 1,636,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,294. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

