Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $20,346.04

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $389.36 billion and approximately $35.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $20,346.04 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00575651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00259791 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016999 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,137,118 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
