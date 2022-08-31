Bitcoin Vault Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.73 Million (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00011068 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $41,923.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Vault alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Vault is bitcoinvault.global. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.