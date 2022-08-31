BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $31.17 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.17 million and $548,173.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
