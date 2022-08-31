BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0008

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $837.69 million and approximately $60,476.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012551 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

