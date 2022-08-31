Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,694 shares of company stock worth $407,660 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

BLKB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 246,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.72, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.99. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

