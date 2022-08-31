BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,819. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

