BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
LON BRWM opened at GBX 627.98 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73).
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
