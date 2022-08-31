Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 9,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,856. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

