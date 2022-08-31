B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.95

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 64259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
