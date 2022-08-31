BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 10.10% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 246,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,893,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

