Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 627,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.29.
Insider Activity at Bolt Biotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
