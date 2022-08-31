Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 627,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Bolt Biotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.