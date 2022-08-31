boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.29

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.29 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.52). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 43.41 ($0.52), with a volume of 11,455,525 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.64. The company has a market cap of £536.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

