boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 37. The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

boohoo group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

