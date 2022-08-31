Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 120.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 213.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 43.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $5,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,891.05. 10,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,092.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

