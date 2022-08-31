Boson Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

