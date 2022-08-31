Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

