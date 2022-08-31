Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MBIA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

