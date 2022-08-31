Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $707,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Saia by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Saia by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,317,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $223.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.