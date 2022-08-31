Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $738,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

