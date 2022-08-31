Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $188,000 Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,642,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,642,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,353,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,301.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

LDI stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

