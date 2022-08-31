Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $338,000 Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

