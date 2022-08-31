Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CDW by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

