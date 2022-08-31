Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of SITE opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

