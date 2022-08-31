Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braemar Shipping Services Price Performance
Shares of BMS opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock has a market cap of £107.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,095.73.
About Braemar Shipping Services
See Also
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.