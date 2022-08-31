Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMS opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock has a market cap of £107.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,095.73.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

