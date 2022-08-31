Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 79760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

