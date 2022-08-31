Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barings LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,009,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $505.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

