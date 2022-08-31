Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $71.38

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nuvei by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

