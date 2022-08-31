BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.68

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.68 and traded as high as $24.30. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 23,990 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.