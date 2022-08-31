Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

