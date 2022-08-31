Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPAC remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,186,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,896,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,935,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

