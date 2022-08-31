BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BFI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 217,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.62.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.
In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $149,490. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
