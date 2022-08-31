Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $314.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
