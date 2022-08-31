Bytom Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,529,019 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.