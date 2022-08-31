Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. 461,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

