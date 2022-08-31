Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.