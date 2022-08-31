Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 439.9% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.