Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.18.
CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
