Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $159.15

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$159.15 and last traded at C$159.16, with a volume of 168205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$161.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.