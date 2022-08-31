CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Up 15.8%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 163,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 114,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CANEX Metals Stock Up 15.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

CANEX Metals Company Profile



CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

