Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Cango Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Cango stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cango alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.