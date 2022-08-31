CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of CGRW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About CannaGrow
