CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of CGRW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

